Govt bans axing Orakzai forests for 90 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Orakzai Friday imposed section 144 throughout the district and prohibited cutting trees in the forests and movement of timber outside the district for 90 days.

In a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai stated that ban has been imposed on cutting of all kinds of timber while legal permission would be mandatory for carrying timber within the limits of the district.

The ban would remain intact for 90 days and the violators would be penalized under section 188 of PPC, the notification concluded.