Govt Bans Export Of Fine Flour: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Govt bans export of fine flour: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government had imposed ban on the export of fine flour.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said it had been decided to initiate crackdown against those who had created an artificial crisis of wheat.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the provincial governments to strictly deal with hoarders who were a hurdle in provision of flour and roti to the people at lower prices.

