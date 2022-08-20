UrduPoint.com

Govt Bans Fountains, Outdoor Swimming Pools To Control Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 06:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :In the wake of an increase in dengue cases in the province, the Punjab government has decided to take strict measures to protect the health and lives of people and issued instructions to relevant authorities to take stern action, including registration of cases and arrests, over violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal gave these instructions during a meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to control dengue and decided to impose a ban on fountains and outdoor swimming pools.

The chief secretary said that protection of people's health and lives was most important for the government. He said that the government institutions and civil society must work hand in hand to eradicate dengue, adding that laxity on the part of anyone could cause a failure in collective efforts. He said that more cases have been reported this year than last year. "The next 10 days are very crucial to control dengue, and if SOPs are not followed, dengue may turn into an epidemic, he added.

The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioners to review the dengue situation daily and submit a report. He appealed to citizens to supplement the government's efforts to control dengue, and ensure cleanliness and removal of standing water on rooftops and other places in and around their houses. He also issued instructions to start an awareness and community mobilization campaign about dengue prevention.

The Health Department officials gave a detailed briefing to the meeting participants. They said that so far this year, 560 confirmed dengue cases and two deaths have been reported in the province. In the last 24 hours, 23 new dengue cases have surfaced, and 96 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The secretaries of various departments and the officers of the health department attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

