Govt bans indoor dinning, orders to keep shops open till 8 pm

The Federal government has imposed new restrictions after surge in new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) The Federal government on Monday announced new restrictions for major cities having high positivity rate of Covid-19 cases.

The purpose of these restrictions is to stop the fast spread of the virus. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced that the markets will stay open until 8pm with all commercial activities to remain closed two days a week.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present there.

Asad Umar said that the old restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad would stay in place and now indoor dining was banned as only outdoor dining would be allowed.

Asad Umar said public transport would continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity across the country and 50pc attendance will be allowed at workplaces.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) makes decisions with consultation. “Our focus is not only on the health of people but livelihoods as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said from day one that we cannot shut everything,” he maintained.

The minister said the government decided to further ramp up vaccination against Covid-19, which is the only way to control the pandemic. Restrictions will reduce if the number of people getting vaccinated against the deadly virus will increase, he added.

Asad Umar said the PTI government’s policy of smart lockdowns remained successful as people didn’t have to face more hardships. “Lockdown takes heavy toll on livelihoods,” he opined.