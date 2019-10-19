UrduPoint.com
Govt Bans JUI (F) Militant Wing Ansar-ul-Islam

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Govt bans JUI (F) militant wing Ansar-ul-Islam

The government of Pakistan has decided to ban Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) malitia force Ansar-ul-Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) The government of Pakistan has decided to ban Jamiat Ulema islam (F) malitia force Ansar-ul-Islam.In this regard, Ministry of Interior has taken the approval from Federal Cabinet, as per article 256 and 1947 section 2, Ansar-ul-Islam banned.It has been mentioned by Ministry of Interiror in the summary sent to Federal Cabinet that various reports shared by intelligence agencies revealed that Jamiat Ulema e Islam FazalurReham has established a militant wing, which is uniformed private militia force named as "Ansar-ul-Islam" to provide security to marchers for their Azadi March.The uniformed force, carryigng batons and sticks with wrapped barbed wires under a politico-religious party, apparaently aims at challenging the writ of the government.

The rehersals and march-pasts carried out by the said force during the workers conventions, recently held in Peshawar, pledging allegiance to the top leadership of JUI (F), has stirred fear among the general public and is being seen as a private armed militia combating force to confront the LEAs.It further reads that it is feared that the said private militant force, reportedly around 80,000 all over Pakistan, may sabotage public peace and create disorder and anarchy across the country during the planned Azadi March and other political activities of JUI (F).

