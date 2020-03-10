UrduPoint.com
Govt Bans Marriage Halls, Tea Shops Functioning After 23:15 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

The Sindh Government on Tuesday imposed ban on marriage halls, lawns, banquets, piyala hotels and tea stalls functioning after 23:15 hours at night in Hyderabad District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Tuesday imposed ban on marriage halls, lawns, banquets, piyala hotels and tea stalls functioning after 23:15 hours at night in Hyderabad District.

According to a statement here, the provincial government has imposed the ban in exercise of its powers conferred under section 144 (6) Cr.P.C.

It has also banned the use of fireworks during marriage ceremonies for improved safety for a period of ninety (90) days with immediate effect within the territorial limits of the Hyderabad District.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.P.C, the S.H.Os of Police Stations concerned have been authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C against violaters.

