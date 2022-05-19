UrduPoint.com

Govt Bans On Import Of Luxury, Non-essential Items: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:48 PM

The Minister says it is an emergency like situation and citizens have to sacrifice for the sake of country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday the Federal government made an economic plan in a bid to take the country out of the financial turmoil and.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that for the first time, a complete ban was imposed on luxury or non-essential items.

The Minister said, "this is an emergency situation," urging the citizens to make sacrifices under the economic plan.

She said it would cause an immediate impact on foreign reserves.

"The ban will have an impact of $6 billion," said the minister, pointing out that the government's focus was to cut imports.

Their policy, she said, therefore, was about introducing an export-oriented policy which would benefit the local industry and producers.

