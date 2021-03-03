Govt bans several social activities around Baacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Tuesday banned quad copter, aerial firing and pigeon flying in areas adjacent to Baacha Khan International Airport to ensure safe flight operations.

According to a notification issued by KP Home Department activities including quad copter flying, kites and pigeon flying, aerial firing, pigeon shops, and installation of high-beam lasers on all kinds of advertisement sites or shops has also been banned for sixty days in areas including Pishtakhra, Landi Akhun Mohammad, Umer Gul Road, Naway Kalay, Shaheedabad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road and Tehkal due to their proximity to an airport.

The decision has been taken following the directives of KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz in a meeting held at January 26.