Govt bans unregistered philanthropic events in Punjab

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government has banned individuals, organizations and entities form holding all kinds of philanthropic events during the lock-down without permission from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

As per the contents of the order issued here on Sunday by the Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar it would be applicable with immediate effect, an individual or organization wishing to hold a philanthropic activity will be required to seek permission from the concerned Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The DC will determine area, mode, mechanism, and extent of the philanthropic activity with appropriate checks in conformity with the government guidelines regarding COVID 19.

The order was passed after reports that the philanthropic gatherings arranged by individuals and various organizations over the past weeks ignored health guidelines on social distancing and endangered safety of the persons receiving help.

Undisciplined crowds were reported along the roads to get ration or financial support which undermined COVID-19 safety protocols while the Home department had imposed a ban on gatherings of all kinds.

The decision has been taken to ensure health, safety and social distancing protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Punjab government guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

The order has been passed under the Punjab National Calamities (Prevention and Relief)Act, 1958 and the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020.

The order said that criminal proceedings will be initiated against the offenders.