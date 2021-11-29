UrduPoint.com

Govt Beefs Up Safety Guards To Prevent New Covid-19 Variant: Dr Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Govt beefs up safety guards to prevent new Covid-19 variant: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said the government, keeping in view the recent wave of another Covid-19 virus spreading in various European countries, had beefed up all safety measures to prevent spread of the new variant 'Omicron'.

Addressing a joint media briefing flanked by Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Federal Minister Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, he said the government, through the forum of NCOC, had taken numerous unanimous decisions that led to successful mitigation of Covid-19 disease spread since the pandemic outbreak.

Dr Faisal said due to the recent break out of new Covid-19 variant many deaths had been reported in European countries where non-vaccinated people or those who had delayed their vaccination were mostly infected.

He added that the new variant was more transmissible then the previous one infecting people at a fast pace.

The SAPM informed that the variant's genetic structure was analysed and observed, adding that the studies revealed it went through mutation.

He urged people to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) of mask wearing, vaccination and social distancing.

Dr Faisal noted that with better vaccination and safety precautionary measures it could be prevented.

