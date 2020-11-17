UrduPoint.com
Govt Believed Equal Development In Districts Of Balochistan: Says Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Govt believed equal development in districts of Balochistan: says Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the provincial government believe in equal utilization of resources for development in all districts.

He said the provincial regime took practical steps to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in respective areas including rural and backward areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar Welfare Society at Governor House Quetta.

Governor Balochistan said that real leadership is always connected with the people and he is not only well aware of the problems of the people region but spend much time in search of a solution.

Faizullah Khan Kakar apprised the Governor about problems and difficulties faced by the people of Pishin District and Qila Saifullah.

He said even in this advanced era, people are deprived of basic facilities like education, health and clean water.

