Govt believed in rule of law: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was strongly believed in rule of law as it had always worked for it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to bring transparency in the Senate elections so it was taking measures to stop the business of buying and selling of the votes during the elections of the Uper House.

The SAPM said introducing the ordinance regarding to hold transparent elections of the Senate was not a unconstitutional step.

He said the people had badly rejected the opposition's narrative which they had adopted against the national institutions and the government, adding the opposition had always done massive corruption and promoted corrupt practices during their governments.