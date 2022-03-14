UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Business Beyond Borders: Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Govt believes in business beyond borders: Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said government believed in business beyond borders and that was why we efficiently participated in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said government believed in business beyond borders and that was why we efficiently participated in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.

He said this as a key speaker in Sindh Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference (Sindh Chapter) organized by board of Investment here, said a statement.

Dharejo said that Hydro China, Shanghai Powergen, China Ghezouba Group, Fieldcore GE, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind were the international companies which had invested in energy generation.The investors were invited in this sector and particularly Keti Bandar Power Project was ready to start.

Over 25,900 kilometers road network was spread all over the province which accommodated the farmers to market, freight and passengers transportation traffic.

The minister said that this road network has increased the job markets, agri-fields, tourism and travel activities. The successful public-private partnership projects on roads like Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas dual carriage way, Jhirk-Mulakatiyar bridge way and others have provided great benefits to people and investors.

He said provincial government was establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZ) like Dhabeji SEZ and Khairpur SEZ.

All the sectors were warmly welcome to establish the business unit and had benefits of incentives prescribed as the SEZ Act 2012.

The Sindh Industrial Trade Estates were also established to strengthen the industrial base of Sindh. There were nine estate sites developed to boost the urban and rural economy in Sindh. About 4450 acres in Karachi were reserved under SITE which was one of the largest industrial estate reserve sites in Asia.

He told that there were around 19300 small, medium, mega industries all over sindh working on services, logistics, manufacturing industrial machinery, electronics machinery, paper, toys & sports material, textile, leather, footwear, furniture, glass & glassware, food processing, pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction & estate, etc. particularly, there were 807 small, medium and mega scale pharmaceutical companies/factories registered in Pakistan and 382 were established in Sindh. Karachi had great potential in pharmaceutical that out of 382 companies, 371 were established in Karachi.

He expressed confidence that the conference would pave the way of strong relations between enterprises of China and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sports Business China Road Job Traffic CPEC Shanghai Khairpur SITE Market Commerce Textile All Government Asia Siemens

Recent Stories

Corruption and incompetence are Pakistan's biggest ..

Corruption and incompetence are Pakistan's biggest problems: Mian Zahid Hussain

30 minutes ago
 PIA CEO, Australian envoy discuss Lahore-Sydney fl ..

PIA CEO, Australian envoy discuss Lahore-Sydney flight service

15 minutes ago
 PM Khan always promoted local culture internationa ..

PM Khan always promoted local culture internationally: Dr Akhtar Malik

15 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot Rs 150,000 from mobile phone shop

Dacoits loot Rs 150,000 from mobile phone shop

15 minutes ago
 2.52-kg gold recovered from passenger

2.52-kg gold recovered from passenger

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again: operator

Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again: operator

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>