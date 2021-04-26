UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Composite Development: Buzdar

Mon 26th April 2021

Govt believes in composite development: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that roads, dam, hospitals and schools will be set up in backward areas.

He stated this in a meeting with notables of the area, party workers and people during his visit to Taunsa, according to a handout issued here.

The CM added that public welfare-oriented schemes were the right of people of remote areas as the government believed in composite development and progress in all remote areas.

Usman Buzdar said that former rulers had not only deprived Taunsa but the whole of Southern Punjab of the development and progress. For the first time through District Development Package, he added, development funds were being distributed justifiably.

He said that 16 new cement factories were being installed in Punjab out of which three would be constructed in DG Khan. Water falling in the river would be saved by making water reservoirs. Work on a dam would be started by June and a 132 KV grid station would be set up in Koh-e-Suleman, asserting that Chukiwala to Balochistan road would be constructed that would reduce 120 km distance. State ofthe art livestock farms and a cadet college would also be set up in Taunsa, he assured.

On this occasion, the people of the area thanked the chief minister for completing development projects worth billions of rupees as well as launching more projects.

