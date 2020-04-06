UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Corruption Free Politics: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Govt believes in corruption free politics: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The incumbent government has made the history by exposing the wrongdoer politicians said Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday.

Talking to a private news channel he stated in last 4 decades the previous governments could do nothing against the mafia behind sugar and other edibles crisis rather they protected their mills and factories while being in power.

'' Prime Minister Khan took this unprecedented step and full filled his promise to eliminate the corruption from the country, however this is just the beginning,'' he added.

On 25 April forensic report would uncover more facts to the masses,he replied to a question.

