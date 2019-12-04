Govt believes in delivering instead of claims: Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that the government believed in delivering practically instead of making any tall claims.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of the District Bar Association Rawalpindi led by its president Syed Tanvir Sohail Shah which called on the chief minister at his office here.

Buzdar listened to their issues and assured the delegation to early solve their problems and added that he knew lawyers' difficulties because of his attachment to this profession.

He assured to resolve the problems of different bar associations of the province on priority basis and reiterated to take every possible step for the welfare of the legal fraternity.

He said that the government would also welcome positive suggestions put forth by the lawyers and feasible proposals would be implemented upon immediately.

The role of legal community was pivotal in provision of justice to the common man and the efforts made by lawyers to help provide justice to the sufferers were praiseworthy, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that legal fraternity had played a leading role in supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the society.

"The lawyer' role in the restoration of independent judiciary is unforgettable," he added.

The delegation thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in the solution of their problems.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Vice President DBA Rawalpindi Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Shahzad Mir, Member PBC Kosain Faisal Mufti and others were present in the meeting.

