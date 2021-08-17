UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Development Of Balochistan's Districts: Governor Zahoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:19 AM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said the government believes in equitable and balanced development in all the districts of the Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said the government believes in equitable and balanced development in all the districts of the Balochistan province.

In this regard, in all the districts of the province, especially the people of remote areas, all the basic facilities delivering it on the doorstep of the government is one of the priorities of the government, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Mir Fateh Khan Murree who is father of martyred Lieutenant Jahangir Khan Murree at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said all families of the martyrs are respectable for us.

Later Mir Fateh Khan Murree and Mir Ali Murtaza Murree apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Kohlu District.

Governor of Balochistan assured them that he would take all possible measures to solve the problems faced by them in the area.

