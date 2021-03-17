UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Dignity, Fair Treatment Of Every Person: Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:46 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Punjab government was committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Punjab government was committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the Vice Chancellors' conference held on "Equity and Inclusion of Marginalized Communities in Higher Education" at a local hotel. University vice-chancellors along with experts and representatives were present on the occasion.

The minister said the government believed in the dignity and fair treatment of every person, their protection in accordance with law and that everyone should be able to fully participate in the economic, political and social activities.

He said the Punjab government had taken many key initiatives for inclusion of minorities including minorities scholarships worth Rs.25 million over 05 years, educational assistance to deserving students worth Rs.25 million over three years, establishment of district human rights committees and introduction of a minorities empowerment package.

VCs from different universities also spoke on the occasion and endorsed the recognition of marginalized communities in the higher education sector.

