Govt believes in empowerment of youth: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the youth were the future of the country and government firmly believed in their empowerment.

Addressing the participants of orientation session of COVID-19 Relief Tinger Force here, he said that one million youth had become part of the Tiger Force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Tiger Force was actively playing its pivotal role in the implementation of the SOPs regarding coronavirus and providing relief to people.

He said the Tiger Force would also ensure peace and assist the local administration to organize Eid congregations under the SOPs laid down by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Usman Dar said the youth were a precious asset of the nation and the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan had released special funds of Rs.100 billion to empower the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Program launched in the country.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said the Tiger Force volunteers were serving the nation in this very hard time.

He said that every developing country in the world had Toger Force. He hailed Usman Dar for leading the Tiger Force.

Addressing the participants, PTI leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that every policy given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to pull the country out of crisis, was based on the youth, who were on the frontline.

She said that the youth had also played pivotal role along with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan Movement and later on establishment of Pakistan.

She said the youth also played instrumental role in ensuring early implementation on Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of national development, progress and prosperity. She said the youth were the power of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that 65 percent of total population of Pakistan was consisting of youth.

She said that 30 percent of the total volunteers of Tiger Force were females.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that stoves of the houses of labourers were now burning after the reopening of the factories. She said that Imran Khan was the only leader who had the full capabilities to pull the country out of all crises.