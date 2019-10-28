UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Equal Rights To All Prisoners: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said government believed in justice and provision of equal rights to prisoners, as it had not done anything against the law and constitution in past and would not do in future too

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said government believed in justice and provision of equal rights to prisoners, as it had not done anything against the law and constitution in past and would not do in future too.

While commenting on the bail of Nawaz Sharif during a private news channel's programme, she said the bail was the matter of the court and government would abide by the orders of the courts.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strictly ordered the provincial government to provide extra ordinary healthcare facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said the state has not compromised on the health of former prime minister, all the allegations of the Opposition were false and just to defame the government.

"We are trying hard to provide the best treatment and medical services to Nawaz Sharif that is the only thing we could assure the media and people while the rest is always in the hands of Allah Almighty," she replied to a question.

