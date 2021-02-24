Govt believes in free media, welfare of journalists: Shoukat Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that provincial government strongly believes in freedom of press and willing to utilize all available resources for welfare of journalist community.

Addressing a seminar on media freedom organized by Khyber Union of Journalists at Peshawar Press Club, he appreciated the role and efforts of the Khyber Union of Journalists for the freedom of press, protecting rights and welfare of journalists.

Yousafzai said that both print and electronic media are playing important role of public awareness on key issues and brought a positive change in the society.

He said that media being fourth pillar of the state highlighting social issues including protection of human rights.