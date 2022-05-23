Govt believes in freedom of expression: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said the government believed in freedom of expression and did not believe in any restrictions

He expressed these views while meeting Saram Aziz Head of Public Policy for South Asia, Meta, parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp.

Saram Aziz said that prospects for further growth of technology in Pakistan were bright.

Pakistan is an important country in the region and have a high potential for the expansion of digital media, Saram added.

Whereas, the minister assured the Meta representative for all possible cooperation for investment in Pakistan.