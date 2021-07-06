UrduPoint.com
Govt. Believes In Freedom Of Expression, Media Independence: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Strongly rebutting a recent report of Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF), a government's spokesperson Tuesday said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the freedom of expression and media independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Strongly rebutting a recent report of Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF), a government's spokesperson Tuesday said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the freedom of expression and media independence.

The spokesperson, in a press statement, referred to the government's efforts in creating congenial environment for the journalists, including the unanimous approval of the Journalist Protection Bill by the cabinet, 'which would go a long way in ensuring the safety and security of the journalist community'.

"Apropos RSF's 2021 'Press freedom predators' report, published by Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF) published July 2nd and updated July 5th, 2021, implies naivety and sheer negligence in reporting and is vehemently rebutted," the spokesperson said.

The statement said it was quite surprising that the RSF (also known as Reporters Without Borders) jumped to the conclusion that the media in Pakistan was under "increasingly draconian censorship measures by Khan's government", despite the fact that the current government had been taking all possible measures to create a congenial environment for journalists to perform their professional obligations.

"The government does not believe in issuing press advice. Rather, it encourages self-regulation by the media," it was stressed.

The spokesperson said it appeared that the RSF's report "is an attempt to malign the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan, without any corroborative evidence".

It was hoped that in future the RSF would avoid such irresponsible journalism, it was further added.

