Govt Believes In Freedom Of Media

Govt believes in freedom of media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Rana Azeem here on Sunday met Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

During the meeting problems of journalists and draft of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) came under discussion.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said,"Incumbent government believes in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed." He said that presumption regarding PMDA were totally false and no media house was being closed. PMDA would be launched through a bill not by ordinance. He further said that plots and loans on easy terms were being launched for journalists.

The Minister apprised the delegation that the government has studied models of Malaysia, Britain and Australia to draft the PMDA bill.

Talking to the minister, PFUJ Secretary General Rana Azeem said that freedom of press and protection of  rights of journalists should be ensured in PMDA. He said that stakeholders should be consulted after issuing draft.

PUJ president Shahzad Hussain Butt said that welfare of media workers and payment of their salaries should be ensured. Delegation included PUJ Secretary Ashraf Majeed (PFUJ), Secretary Information Ehtisham ul Haq (PFUJ), Assistant Secretary Shahid Chaudhary, APNEC Vice Chairman Naeem Mustafi, Lahore Press Club Governing Body Member Farooq Johari and Rana Mazhar.

