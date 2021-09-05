Govt believes in freedom of media: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :-:A delegation led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Shahzad Hussain Butt and Secretary General Rana Azeem met Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Sunday.

During the meeting, problems of journalists and draft of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) came under discussion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, "The incumbent government believes in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed." He said that presumption regarding PMDA were totally false and no media house was being closed, adding the PMDA would be introduced through a bill not by ordinance.

He further said that plots and loans on easy terms were being launched for journalists.

PFUJ Secretary General Rana Azeem said that freedom of press and protection of journalists' rights should be ensured in the proposed PMDA. He said that stakeholders should be consulted after issuing draft.

PFUJ president Shahzad Hussain Butt said that welfare of media workers and payment of their salaries should be ensured.

The delegation was comprised (PFUJ) Secretary Information Ehtishamul Haq, (PFUJ) Assistant SecretaryShahid Chaudhry, APNEC vice chairman Naeem Mustafi, (PUJ) Secretary Ashraf Majeed, Lahore PressClub Governing Body Member Farooq Johari and Rana Mazhar.