Govt Believes In Freedom Of Press: Amir Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr. Amir Muqam on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression of opinion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr. Amir Muqam on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression of opinion.
In the message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the minister said that Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the freedom of press and citizens' right to access accurate information.
He said that role of media is to do responsible journalism with transparency and high ethical standards.
“We stand with the international community in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day with determination to uphold the freedom of the press, ” he said.
He paid tribute to the journalists, media workers, writers and cameramen, lauding their struggle for freedom of press.
