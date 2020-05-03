UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Freedom Of Press:Khurrum Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt believes in freedom of Press:Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday said that the present government believes in the complete freedom of press.

In a message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he paid tribute to the struggle of journalists.

The MPA said that journalists in Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices. The journalism was a sacred and honorable profession.

Khurrum said that journalism was an important source of creating awareness among the masses.

The MPA said he salute the courage and greatness of the brave journalists and the journalists who were martyred in the line of duty will always be remembered.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that in the current situation of coronavirus, the media workers were also front line soldiers.

He said that the journalists along with political parties had made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Democracy Sunday Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.