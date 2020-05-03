Govt believes in freedom of Press:Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday said that the present government believes in the complete freedom of press.

In a message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he paid tribute to the struggle of journalists.

The MPA said that journalists in Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices. The journalism was a sacred and honorable profession.

Khurrum said that journalism was an important source of creating awareness among the masses.

The MPA said he salute the courage and greatness of the brave journalists and the journalists who were martyred in the line of duty will always be remembered.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that in the current situation of coronavirus, the media workers were also front line soldiers.

He said that the journalists along with political parties had made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.