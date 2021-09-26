UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Fundamental Right To Freedom Of Expression: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Govt believes in fundamental right to freedom of expression: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government fully believed in the fundamental and democratic right to freedom of expression.

Free, active and dynamic media was essential for strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values, Fawad Hussain said in a congratulatory message to newly elected office bearers of Hazara Journalists Association (HJA).

He said the government was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of journalists and media workers.

He hoped that the newly elected office bearers of HJA will play their role in resolution of the problems of the journalist community as well as highlight Pakistan's positive image in the international community.

The minister congratulated newly elected President Taimur Jadoon, General Secretary Luqman Shah, Chairman Waqar Abbasi, Chief Patron Waqar Fani, Finance Secretary Shakir Abbasi, Vice Presidents Omar Hayat, Haji Waheed, Joint Secretary Chainghez Jadoon, Nawaz Ahmed, Information Secretary Arshad Khan Tanoli.

He also congratulated the members of the HJA Governing Body on assuming their new responsibilities.

