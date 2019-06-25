Govt believes in justice, seek constitutional solutions for political, national issues: SAPM Naeem-ul-Haq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's (PTI) government believed in justice and seek constitutional solutions for all political and national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's ( PTI government believed in justice and seek constitutional solutions for all political and national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said non-serious behavior of the Opposition was the main hurdle in addressing the public concerned affairs, including the appointment of Election Commission's vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said the government had formed a committee in which the opposition' s members were also included, but even then the matter could not be resolved yet.

He claimed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was striving hard to develop a friendly environment with Opposition to put the country on the path of progress.

Naeem-ul-Haq said the Opposition was not cooperating with the government in the matter, so the government had decided to approach the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of appointment of election commission's vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan and added as the government had not found any other option to resolve the matter.

He expressed the hope, the matter would be settled soon.