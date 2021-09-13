UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Media Freedom, Unbiasedness, Protecting Journalistic Norms: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Govt believes in media freedom, unbiasedness, protecting journalistic norms: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said the government believed in media freedom, unbiasedness and protecting the journalistic norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said the government believed in media freedom, unbiasedness and protecting the journalistic norms.

In his reaction to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said political point scoring was being made in the Names of journalistic representative bodies and journalists.

He said corrupt mafia was using media workers for their dirty politics.

It did not suit Bilawal Zardari to talk about democracy as his father was known for corrupt practices, he added.

He said Bilawal was trying to become so called champion of freedom of expression for politics. He questioned that when Sindh government would give an answer over brutal murder of journalist Aziz Memon.

Gill said journalism and democracy were vital for each other. The democracy could be strengthened through provision of facts-based information to the people, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Democracy Media Government

Recent Stories

Interior minister calls on prime minister

Interior minister calls on prime minister

2 minutes ago
 People urged for extending cooperation in polio er ..

People urged for extending cooperation in polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 Face masks do not increase body temperature during ..

Face masks do not increase body temperature during exercises: Study

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's upr ..

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's uproar

6 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved ..

Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Adm ..

6 minutes ago
 CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by ..

CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.