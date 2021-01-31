Govt believes in people empowerment: CMIT chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Unlike the past governments, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab believes in greater empowerment of people and, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minster Usman Buzdar, short- and long-term policies are being devised to enable masses to have an easy access to their legitimate rights.

Punjab Chief Minister Inspection Team Chairperson and MPA Momina Waheed expressed these views while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

She said that coronavirus pandemic had affected the global economy and also deprived many individuals of their jobs; however, people of Pakistan were least affected when compared with other countries due to effective and prompt measures, taken by the PTI government to combat COVID-19.

The CMIT chairperson said the government had introduced various relief packages to help out the vulnerable segments of society. Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide relief to needy persons at their doorstep, she added.

The PTI government had manage to improve country's economic indicators, which would soon benefit the common man, she added.

The crackdown, the Punjab Assembly Member said, against the land grabbers and illegal occupation of state land was being carried out without any discrimination, and so far the government had retrieved more than 2,500 acres of state land.

She said that solid waste management issues were being solved in the province and now garbage transfer stations were operational and busy in removal of solid waste.

The CMIT chairperson believes that after issuance of the Sehat Insaf Cards across 36 districts of Punjab, the burden on the government hospitals would ease and people would get better medical facilities.

She termed the initiative a great public service project of the PTI government.

She said that a coronavirus vaccine would arrive in the country and from first week of February, people would be vaccinated against coronavirus in phased manner.

To a question, the MPA said that transfer/ postings of top bureaucracy including IGP and chief secretary were a routine matter and it should not be politicised, and there should be no ambiguity in it. She clarified that the government was making appointments purely on merit. "Every department is directed to make appointments on merit and ensure transparency according to the PM's vision," she said.

To another query, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had launched meaningless agitation, as it had no agenda for the public welfare. They were only crying for their personal interests and for protecting their loot and plunder. She added that the PDM was making futile attempts for political point-scoring on national issues in utter disregard of the masses and the state institutions. She said that the PDM was toeing enemy's line by trying to spread anarchy in the country. But the government was not affected by all moves of the opposition, she added.

Momina Waheed said that if the opposition parties wanted to stage rallies, long marches, the government would not only welcome them but also provide them sanitisers and masks.