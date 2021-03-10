UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Providing Equal Opportunities To Women For Their Welfare: Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:38 AM

Govt believes in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare: Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare and development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare and development.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of month-long cooking and baking classes for women at a local hotel where variety of food stalls were arranged by the participant. He was the chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Mian Azad Ahmed Kastro, District Control Room in charge Muhammad Sadiq, General Manager Serena Hotel Saqib Ahmed besides women participating in the cooking and baking competition were also present.

The Minister and DC checked the quality of the food prepared by the women and praised their abilities.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro appreciated the launch of coking and baking classes and competitions among women in collaboration with the district administration and local hotels and said that such healthy activities provided an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others.

The Deputy Commissioner said that by organizing cooking and baking classes and competitions, opportunities had been provided to the women to show their hidden talent. He said that such events would be organized on regular basis.

Afifa Shajia said that district government was providing a platform and scheduled to hold a women's expo on March 21 at the Praveen Shakir Complex in which women from various fields will showcase their talent through stalls.

On this occasion Shahrukh Sasmin, Areeba Atiq and Malika Fanisca got first, second and third positions respectively and they were awarded prize while the 35 women who participated in the competition were also awarded certificates of appreciation by the district administration.

Related Topics

Hotel Muhammad Ali March Women From Government

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

40 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

12 minutes ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

12 minutes ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

12 minutes ago

Alldritt's France 'happy' to return after Covid-19 ..

58 seconds ago

German Ambassador to US Says Nord Stream 2 Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.