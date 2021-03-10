Govt believes in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare: Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare and development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in providing equal opportunities to women for their welfare and development.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of month-long cooking and baking classes for women at a local hotel where variety of food stalls were arranged by the participant. He was the chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Mian Azad Ahmed Kastro, District Control Room in charge Muhammad Sadiq, General Manager Serena Hotel Saqib Ahmed besides women participating in the cooking and baking competition were also present.

The Minister and DC checked the quality of the food prepared by the women and praised their abilities.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro appreciated the launch of coking and baking classes and competitions among women in collaboration with the district administration and local hotels and said that such healthy activities provided an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others.

The Deputy Commissioner said that by organizing cooking and baking classes and competitions, opportunities had been provided to the women to show their hidden talent. He said that such events would be organized on regular basis.

Afifa Shajia said that district government was providing a platform and scheduled to hold a women's expo on March 21 at the Praveen Shakir Complex in which women from various fields will showcase their talent through stalls.

On this occasion Shahrukh Sasmin, Areeba Atiq and Malika Fanisca got first, second and third positions respectively and they were awarded prize while the 35 women who participated in the competition were also awarded certificates of appreciation by the district administration.