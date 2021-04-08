UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Religious Tolerance, Equal Rights: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Govt believes in religious tolerance, equal rights: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that funds had been allocated for the minorities in Punjab as the government believed in religious tolerance and equal rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that funds had been allocated for the minorities in Punjab as the government believed in religious tolerance and equal rights.

He said this during a meeting with Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar who called on him at the CM's Office.

The chief minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, equal opportunities of development were being provided to the minorities. There were vast opportunities for youth of minorities, he added.

Usman Buzdar also sought the details of vacant seats and directed to advertise the vacant posts of minority quota. Law Department and Human Rights Department would submit their report to the chief minister in a week.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Minority Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Police retrieve 40-kanal commercial land from Mans ..

1 minute ago

Mexican President Says Will Receive AstraZeneca Sh ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad revamping tra ..

1 minute ago

Griezmann announces birth of third child, all thre ..

1 minute ago

Russia Rejects Any Steps Thwarting Efforts to Rest ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian Parliament Adopts Statement in Support of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.