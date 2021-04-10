UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Rule Of Law, Accountability Without Discrimination: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government strongly believed in rule of law and accountability without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking actions against the sugar mafia.

"If someone has reservations on it than he or she could go to the courts." "Those who were involved in sugar cases, they must face the cases in the courts." he said.

Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against mafia, corrupt practices from day one and took number of steps to deal with it accordingly.

Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was ended and disintegrated, adding PDM had adopted different tactics to topple the present government but it failed.

