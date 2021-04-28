Govt believes in rule of law, accountability without discrimination: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in rule of law and accountability without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent government was taking action against mafias without any discrimination and working to establish equal justice system for every citizen.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability as he was committed from day one to continue the ongoing accountability process against looters.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fully intact under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.