Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:29 PM

Govt believes in rule of law: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in supremacy of law and constitution and it had nothing to do with arrest of any political opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in supremacy of law and constitution and it had nothing to do with arrest of any political opponents.

Talking to a private news channel she said the opposition leaders were reaping what they had sown while in the power,adding that the government was least concerned about the political leaders' arrest as it was the decision made by independent institutions.

She said that the government was determined to strengthen the national institutions and ensure supremacy of the constitution for proper functioning of democracy.

Replying to a question she said that the government has never imposed curbs on the political opponents as far as freedom of expression was concerned ,adding the opposition leaders were trapped in their own follies committed in confusion.

She said Imran Khan was striving for ensuring rule of law and justice, whereas during PML-N government tenure the law was misused for witch-hunting of the opponents and it had appointed the non-deserving people on high ranks to get the desired benefits,she maintained.

"Now the institutions are free from political influence and will not budge to any blackmailing tactics," she added.

