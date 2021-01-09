Govt believes in rule of law to strengthen institutions: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100 bed hospital in Turbat and Rs 1 billion funds for Zaireen in Taftan were proof of Punjab's love for people of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100 bed hospital in Turbat and Rs 1 billion funds for Zaireen in Taftan were proof of Punjab's love for people of Balochistan.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation at a local hotel here on Saturday.

SACM also distributed scholarships and degrees among students on behalf of the foundation.

She said that late Hakeem Saeed had played great role through his magazines, institutes and welfare organization Hamdard Foundation to make new generation useful citizens.

Dr Firdous said that whole nation was thankful to the victims of Hazara community who listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan patiently and buried the martyrs.

Later, talking to media she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to family members of martyrs threw light on the roadmap under which Balochistan would play its role in development of the country and problems of Balochistan people would also resolve.

She further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in implementation of rule of law instead of strengthening personalities through making departments hostage.

To a question she said that the best formula of progress was setting up of local bodies institutions.

SACM said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to ensure development of South Punjab.