UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Rule Of Law To Strengthen Institutions: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

Govt believes in rule of law to strengthen institutions: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100 bed hospital in Turbat and Rs 1 billion funds for Zaireen in Taftan were proof of Punjab's love for people of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100 bed hospital in Turbat and Rs 1 billion funds for Zaireen in Taftan were proof of Punjab's love for people of Balochistan.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation at a local hotel here on Saturday.

SACM also distributed scholarships and degrees among students on behalf of the foundation.

She said that late Hakeem Saeed had played great role through his magazines, institutes and welfare organization Hamdard Foundation to make new generation useful citizens.

Dr Firdous said that whole nation was thankful to the victims of Hazara community who listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan patiently and buried the martyrs.

Later, talking to media she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to family members of martyrs threw light on the roadmap under which Balochistan would play its role in development of the country and problems of Balochistan people would also resolve.

She further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in implementation of rule of law instead of strengthening personalities through making departments hostage.

To a question she said that the best formula of progress was setting up of local bodies institutions.

SACM said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to ensure development of South Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Hotel Turbat Progress Family Media All Government Best Billion Love

Recent Stories

Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second ..

1 minute ago

Twitter removes Khamenei vaccine tweet for 'violat ..

1 minute ago

Exceptional achievements by Dubai Customs in 2020 ..

38 minutes ago

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in India to Start on Jan ..

1 minute ago

Shibli for practical professional training of newc ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian ministry's malicious state ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.