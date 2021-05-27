UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Rule Of Law: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in rule of law and supremacy of Constitution.

Nobody was above the law while the government was committed to take actions against mafia in order to wipe out the menace of corruption, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said no compromise would be made on across the board accountability process against plunderers. The incumbent government did not believe in vendetta against political opponents, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the government was respecting the courts and its decisions in larger national interest. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had the history of attacking and criticizing the judiciary for political gains.

