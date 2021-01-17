UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Serving Masses: Amir Dogar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt believes in serving masses: Amir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in serving the masses.

He said that sewerage is one of the major issues in the city which is going to be resolved now as the Punjab government has released over Rs two billions funds in this regard.

While addressing a public meeting after inauguration of a sewerage line replacement project at Mahria colony Khanewal road.

He said that they were following the policy of providing facilities to masses at their door steps. Dogar said that early completion of ongoing sewer and water supply uplift projects and issuance of new schemes in order to to facilitate citizens was among priorities of the government.

He said the work was underway with rapid pace to replace the outdated sewerage lines at various parts of the city.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that work was in progress at sewerage projects besides this clean drinking water projects in the city.

He said the promises made with masses during the last general elections will be honoured. On this occasion, WASA Deputy Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, MDA Vice Chairmen Ashraf Nasir Khan and a number of PTI workers were present.

