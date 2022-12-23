UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Serving Masses: Murtaza Abbassi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Friday met with different delegations of his constituency and said that the government believes in serving the masses.

He said that the country was going through a critical period, and the leader of Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taken the reins of the country in difficult circumstances and given a challenging task to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said during the last eight months, the incumbent government had started efforts to clean up the mess made by Imran Khan and the company adding that the country was now moving toward the direction of development.

