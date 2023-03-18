Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that protecting the writ of the government is not the responsibility of the government only rather it rests with all pillars of the state.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore today, she said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended court proceedings to face cases and spent a long period of time in jail as well. She said parties which are popular do not need support of banned outfits for their leader's protection.

She said the current government believes in serving the public and we will fulfill all promises made with people.