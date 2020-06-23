Govt believes in serving the masses: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that Federal government was deeply concerned for the welfare of poor segment of the society amid coronavirus pandemic and it took concrete and wise steps to contain COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel he said majority of the masses were dependent on daily earnings so it would be impossible for the government to opt for complete shut down option, moreover strategies to deal with novel virus had been evolving since it emerged.

''None of the nations knew how to deal with this new viral disease so SOPs were kept changing, but complete shut down could not be a suitable option,'' he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision for sealing the hotspot areas and closure of schools and wedding halls proved a wise move, he claimed.

''Majority of the people were not taking this contagion seriously which could raise the numbers of Coronavirus patients in the country, its symptoms are normal but coronavirus is a reality,''he added.

He said while replying to a question that he himself made his own volunteer team to educate the people of Murree about coronavirus and provide masks and hand sanitizers to shop keepers and street vendors.