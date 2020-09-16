UrduPoint.com
Govt Believes In Strengthening Of Religious Seminaries, Senate Told

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:12 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while replying to a question during Question Hour in the house says they have complete liaison with the administration of the seminaries across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that government believed in strengthening the structure of religious seminaries for the promotion of islam.

He said being a signatory of UN Charter, Pakistan frozen properties of UN designated entities and as a responsible member of the world body; Pakistan had to follow UN instructions after thorough examining.

The Minister of State informed the House that some international non-governmental organizations had also been closed in the country for not fulfilling the requirements.

Answering another question, Ali Muhammad Khan said reviewed master plan of Islamabad would likely be finalized next year.

He said high-rise buildings were being encouraged to protect green areas in the country, which was evident from the fact that the Federal cabinet had recently barred construction of prison on greenbelt in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

