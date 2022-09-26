UrduPoint.com

Govt. Believes In Supremacy Of Law, Constitutions: Azam Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday informed the Senate that the government believed in the supremacy of the law and constitutions

Responding to the motion moved by the opposition members in the senate, he regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government during the last three and half years had promoted the culture of political victimization.

He named political leaders and journalists victimized by the PTI government and said, "We do not believe in political victimization".

He observed that a drug case had also been made while female members of parliament had also been arrested by the PIT government.

About the raid in Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's residence, he said that a committee had been constituted to investigate the issue.

He said that an outcome of the committee would be shared with the house.

However, he said that no one was above the law and the government would ensure rule of law in the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem while introducing motions regarding raid at Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's house strongly condemned the raid.

He asked the government to ensure freedom of expression in the country.

