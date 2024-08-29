Open Menu

Govt. Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Senator Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that the incumbent government believed in supremacy of constitution and law.

Talking to a private news channel, he refuted claims that the government was attempting to manage over the judiciary.

Senator Malik made it clear that neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the government intended to dictate the judiciary, dismissing such misconceptions as entirely fabricated.

He said the government's Primary focus is on delivering performance rather than paying attention to false accusations and propaganda.

The minister said that the government will not tolerate any form of anarchy, whether political or non-political.

Replying to a question, he assured that justice will be administered impartially and in accordance with the law in all cases.

