Govt Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Shehryar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in supremacy of law and constitution, the only way of nations to progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI government was ensuring rule of law for speedy justice for the masses.

Shehryar said no body would above the law and accountability process would be carried out against looters to set a precedent to make country on pattern of Madinah welfare state.

Government was ensuring accountability across the board without discrimination against plunderers and the government was not taking any sort mafia's pressure, he added.

