UrduPoint.com

Govt Believes In Supremacy Of Parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Govt believes in supremacy of parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government believed in supremacy of the parliament, and that the PTI chief should return to the parliament if he wanted to play a role in country's politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government believed in supremacy of the parliament, and that the PTI chief should return to the parliament if he wanted to play a role in country's politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI lawmakers had already split opinion on the resignation issue and they were not supporting their party chief. "We will welcome PTI members to parliament," he added.

The minister said flash floods wreaked havoc on Pakistan, leaving millions of people without shelters.

Foreign dignitaries, who visited the flood-affected areas showed sympathy with the affectees, while Imran Khan never got a chance to express unity with his flood-hit nation; instead he was busy in spreading chaos and anarchy in the country, he added.

Ahsan said rehabilitation of the flood-victims was the government's top priority, and advised the PTI chief not to indulge in politics of division, especially at this testing time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Parliament Split Government Top Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

10 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to improve country's economy: Mau ..

Efforts underway to improve country's economy: Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

22 minutes ago
 Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Postponed for 3rd Ti ..

Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Postponed for 3rd Time Over Poor Weather - NASA

22 minutes ago
 Minister lays foundation stone of development proj ..

Minister lays foundation stone of development projects in Wazirabad

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

24 minutes ago
 'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from ..

'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from Russia to Georgia: ministry

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.