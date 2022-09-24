Govt believes in supremacy of parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government believed in supremacy of the parliament, and that the PTI chief should return to the parliament if he wanted to play a role in country's politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI lawmakers had already split opinion on the resignation issue and they were not supporting their party chief. "We will welcome PTI members to parliament," he added.

The minister said flash floods wreaked havoc on Pakistan, leaving millions of people without shelters.

Foreign dignitaries, who visited the flood-affected areas showed sympathy with the affectees, while Imran Khan never got a chance to express unity with his flood-hit nation; instead he was busy in spreading chaos and anarchy in the country, he added.

Ahsan said rehabilitation of the flood-victims was the government's top priority, and advised the PTI chief not to indulge in politics of division, especially at this testing time.