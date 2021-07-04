UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Transparency: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Govt believes in transparency: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that transparency culture had been promoted in the province under the able leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here, she said that corrupt mafia was dealt with an iron hand.

SACM criticized 'Kaneez II' of PML-N's 'Rajkumari' and said that she kept herself mum over the corruption of her leaders.

Dr Firdous said that 'Kaneez II' was working as flopped spokesperson of plunderers who looted public money.

She further said that 'Kaneez II' was upset over the transparency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and was doing negative propaganda to deceive people.

'Kaneez II' should understand that era of looting national wealth was over, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Money Sunday Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

3 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

4 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

4 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.