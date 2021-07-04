Govt believes in transparency: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that transparency culture had been promoted in the province under the able leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here, she said that corrupt mafia was dealt with an iron hand.

SACM criticized 'Kaneez II' of PML-N's 'Rajkumari' and said that she kept herself mum over the corruption of her leaders.

Dr Firdous said that 'Kaneez II' was working as flopped spokesperson of plunderers who looted public money.

She further said that 'Kaneez II' was upset over the transparency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and was doing negative propaganda to deceive people.

'Kaneez II' should understand that era of looting national wealth was over, she added.