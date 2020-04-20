Govt body holds 3rd meeting with IPPs for tariff rationalization

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The government committee mandated by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) for holding talks with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) of Renewable Energy Resources (Wind, Solar and Bagasse based projects) regarding their contribution in reducing the tariff in these difficult times, held its third meeting under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan here on Monday.

The meeting was also participated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Qasim, Secretary Power Irfan Ali and senior officials of ministries of finance, Law and power division, PPIB, AEDB, CPPA, NTDC etcetera, said a press release.

Reiterating his remarks during first round of meetings of the committee with IPPs set up under 1994, 1995 and 2002 policies regarding vital role of electricity as backbone of the country's economy, the federal minister emphasized the contribution of the renewable energy projects to provide reliable electricity to the consumers.

He said rationalization of electricity tariff to promote businesses in the country especially in wake of current difficulties being faced due to COVID-19, was need of the hour adding that the government was keen to take necessary steps in consultation and cooperation of the IPPs.

In the meeting, the committee further formed a technical committee under the headship of special assistant to the prime minister on coordination of marketing and development of mineral resources comprising of additional secretary of Power Division, senior consultant research of Law Division, senior joint secretary of Finance, managing director of PPIB, CEO of AEDB, managing director of NTDC, CEO of CPPAG (the Technical Committee) to solicit necessary information/data from the RE IPPs, to discuss various options for tariff reduction and present proposals to the committee for consideration.

The discussions were held in a very cordial atmosphere and the representatives of the IPPs assured full support to the government in its initiatives to provide relief to the consumers.