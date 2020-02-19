UrduPoint.com
Govt Body Meets BNP-M To Remove Apprehensions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

The Balochistan Committee appointed by the prime minister to address the reservations of its coalition partners Wednesday met the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

The delegation of the government committee comprised Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, while BNP-M included BNP-M Secretary General Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jamaludini and Central Secretary Information And Chairman Standing Committee on IPC Agha Hasan Baloch, said a press release.

The meeting discussed six-point agenda including missing persons and Gwadar.

The government team assured the BNP-M that the legislation would be done in respect of Baloch Labor and non-locals in Gwadar.

It was decided that a team of legal experts from both parties would be formed to discuss legislative issues and review Gwadar Port ordinance 2002 shortly.

The government committee assured the BNP-M that its reservations would be addressed soon.

They were of the view that the coalition parties supported the government in every difficult time and the government would take its them on board on all issues of national importance.

They committee said Prime Minister Imran Khan formed this committee to remove the concerns of the coalition parties and it was in contact with all its partners.

